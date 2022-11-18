Garland names special counsel to weigh possible Trump charges

With Donald Trump facing multiple investigations, one of the most pressing questions facing the Justice Department is how it might handle a possible indictment of a former president. As NBC News reported, we now know the answer.

Former President Donald Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.

Garland has appointed John L. Smith, known as Jack Smith, a longtime federal prosecutor who previously served as the chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, where he oversaw public corruption and elections-related investigations.

More recently, Smith has prosecuted suspected war criminals at The Hague.

This will be the second special counsel investigation Trump has faced, following Robert Mueller's appointment to oversee the probe into the Russia scandal.

Other American presidents have faced criminal investigations, but Trump has broken new ground by facing multiple criminal investigations.

Today’s news is striking, though not entirely unexpected: The New York Times reported two weeks ago that federal prosecutors have been “compiling evidence and case law that could be used to frame a memo that would be the basis for any prosecution” against the former president, adding that the Justice Department was “considering appointing a special counsel to oversee investigations of him if he runs again.”

Eleven days later, the Republican launched his 2024 candidacy. This afternoon, the attorney general named a special counsel to help oversee the investigations into both the Mar-a-Lago scandal and the probe into Trump's alleged Jan. 6 misconduct.

