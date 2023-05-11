Trump pushes Republicans to stick to dangerous default plan

For those who keep an eye on Donald Trump’s rhetoric, much of last night’s ridiculous town hall event seemed awfully familiar. The former president lied about his election defeat, but he’d done that before. He blamed former Vice President Mike Pence for being in danger on Jan. 6, but he’d done that before. He voiced support for pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, he’d done that before.

The Republican praised Russia’s Vladimir Putin, said deeply offensive things about sexual assault, avoided direct answers on abortion policy, and peddled an avalanche of brazen lies. But again, none of this was unusual for Trump.

But his comments about default were new. CNBC reported:

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to let the United States default on its debt if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts. Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Republican lawmakers to let the United States default on its debt if Democrats don’t agree to spending cuts. “I say to the Republicans out there — congressmen, senators — if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to do a default,” said Trump, who is again running for president.

The former president went on to predict that Democrats “will absolutely cave” because they don’t want an economic catastrophe. Left unsaid is why Republicans don’t also want to avoid an economic catastrophe.

When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump to elaborate, he added, “Well, you might as well do it now because you’ll do it later, because we have to save this country.”

I honestly don’t know what that means.

All of this stood out for a couple of reasons. First, to date, as congressional Republicans have pushed the nation closer to the edge, Trump has said very little about his party’s radical tactics. Even as GOP leaders moved forward with their legislative ransom note, the former president was largely detached from the process and didn’t do anything to help get the bill across the finish line.

It led to some speculation: Was Trump not on board with the right-wing plan? Or was his focus elsewhere? Last night, as the Republican effectively positioned himself as a cheerleader for an economic catastrophe, the answer became clear.

But also of interest was the former president’s dramatic rejection of his own stated beliefs.

As recently as 2019, more than two years into his White House term, Trump declared, “I can’t imagine anybody using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge.” In Oval Office comments, he went on describe the policy as a “sacred thing in our country.”

Reminded last night of his own unambiguous position from the recent past, Trump said, “That’s when I was president.” Collins asked, “So why is it different now when you’re out of office?”

The Republican replied, “Because now I’m not president.”

The audience of GOP voters found this delightful. It was not. He wasn’t even trying to hide the fact that when he was in office, the very idea of “using the debt ceiling as a negotiating wedge” was outlandish, but now that there’s a Democratic president, Republicans must be prepared to hurt Americans on purpose.

Instead of explaining the contraction, Trump reveled in it, as if his hypocrisy were charming.

Looking ahead, many have wondered whether any GOP lawmakers might consider a responsible course before it’s too late. With the former president — and likely 2024 nominee — endorsing the most dangerous course possible, the odds of a sensible resolution are probably a little worse now than before last night’s dreadful event.