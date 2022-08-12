Warrant sheds light on seriousness of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal

In the wake of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, many of Donald Trump’s Republican allies insisted on the release of the court-approved warrant. The implication seemed to be that the materials might somehow benefit the former president, by showing that the underlying controversy wasn’t especially serious.

If that is what GOP officials were thinking, they assumed wrong. NBC News reported this afternoon that the materials show FBI agents recovering "a trove of top secret and other heavily classified documents."

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Among the items the FBI took was a handwritten note, information about the “President of France,” an executive grant of clemency for former Trump ally Roger Stone and binders of photos.

This is a breaking news story. This piece will be updated.