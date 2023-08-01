IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Federal grand jury investigating 2020 election returns a sealed indictment against an unnamed person

MaddowBlog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Expect a federal indictment of Trump soon, says Rosenberg. But who else might prosecutors name?

04:06

Trump indicted in Jack Smith's 2020 election investigation

Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time in roughly 18 weeks. The newest charges, however, are arguably the most serious.

By Steve Benen

At least Donald Trump won’t say he was surprised. As recently as yesterday, the former president predicted on his social media platform that he’d be indicted for a third time “any day now.”

To know anything about the Republican is to know his words are nearly always unreliable, but in this instance, his expectations were in line with reality: Trump has been indicted as part of Special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election probe. NBC News reported moments ago:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the special counsel’s office announced Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."