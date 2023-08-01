Trump indicted in Jack Smith's 2020 election investigation

At least Donald Trump won’t say he was surprised. As recently as yesterday, the former president predicted on his social media platform that he’d be indicted for a third time “any day now.”

To know anything about the Republican is to know his words are nearly always unreliable, but in this instance, his expectations were in line with reality: Trump has been indicted as part of Special counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election probe. NBC News reported moments ago:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury investigating his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, the special counsel’s office announced Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.