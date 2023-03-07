Trump backs far-right campaign to abolish the Department of Education

When the Tea Party faction took root in Republican politics in 2009 and 2010, its members took a keen interest in trying to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. It was never altogether clear what they thought this would accomplish, but quite a few GOP voices pushed the line with great enthusiasm.

In 2011, then-Gov. Rick Perry participated in a presidential primary debate and tried to remember the list of cabinet agencies he intended to abolish. He couldn’t quite remember his own agenda, but the Texan did remember his intent to shut down the Department of Education.

The far-right priority didn’t exactly catch fire — the cabinet agency remains intact — and Republican pollsters advised candidates to avoid advocating such a goal because it gave the appearance of hostility toward education, which repelled mainstream voters.

More than a decade later, the idea is apparently popular again in far-right circles: A few weeks ago, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Department of Education altogether. Though the bill has no realistic chance of success, it’s picked up 17 Republican co-sponsors — and counting — and the list includes some familiar far-right figures, including Arizona’s Andy Biggs, Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Arizona’s Paul Gosar, and Florida’s Matt Gaetz.

Over the weekend, they picked up a high-profile ally. The conservative Washington Times reported:

Former President Donald Trump revealed Saturday that he plans to shut down the Department of Education if he retakes the White House in 2024. Axing the Department of Education is part of an education platform Mr. Trump will announce on March 13, he told reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“It’s time,” the former president said. “Close it up. When you look at the list of countries, we’re always at the bottom [on education]. We spend more money per pupil and we’re always at the bottom of a list of 40 countries. And we should close it up and let local areas, and frankly, states, handle education.”

Obviously, Trump is not a wonk, and he’s never expressed any real interest in the substance of education policy. He might believe that his country is “always at the bottom” in international education rankings, but there’s plenty of evidence to the contrary.

What’s more, I’d love to hear the Republican explain why he believes American education will improve just as soon as the federal Department of Education permanently closes its doors.

But as a political matter, it’s striking to see Trump not only endorse a fringe idea with limited public support, but also side with Congress’ most radical members.