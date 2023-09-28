Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.28.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* I’ll have plenty on today’s hearing in the morning: “The House Oversight Committee on Thursday convened its first hearing in the GOP’s impeachment inquiry, presenting a panel of Republican-picked witnesses who said while there is no evidence of a crime by President Joe Biden, more bank records are needed from him and his son Hunter Biden to determine if there might be.”

* A shutdown will be awfully difficult to avoid: “Congress is hurtling toward a government shutdown, with money set to run out in a little more than two days and no sign of a short-term funding deal between the Republican-led House and Democratic-controlled Senate.”

* The call for a recusal was difficult to take seriously, and its failure was inevitable: “U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will be staying on Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington, writing in an opinion Wednesday that her recusal isn’t warranted.”

* In related news: “An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.”

* Difficult diplomacy: “Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India’s foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.”

* An effort worth watching: “Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Thursday became the first senator to say he supports a vote to expel embattled Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., from the Senate over the federal bribery charges that have rocked Capitol Hill.”

* All is not well at the platform formally known as Twitter: “X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has slashed the number of people on its disinformation and election integrity team just weeks after it said it was hiring for new positions to help it guard against foreign interference.”

See you tomorrow.