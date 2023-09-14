Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.14.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* UAW: “Barely 24 hours before the contract deadline, the United Auto Workers leader said Wednesday that his members were prepared for a strike against the three Detroit automakers — first at a limited number of factories, with the walkout expanding if talks remain bogged down.”

* The latest from Georgia: “Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday agreed to allow two of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case — lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro — to go to trial sooner than the rest of the accused.”

* SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked a lower court ruling that would place restrictions on the Biden administration’s contact with social media companies. ... It gives the court more time to consider what next steps to take before deciding whether to grant the administration’s request. In the meantime, the lower court ruling will remain on hold until midnight on Sept. 22.”

* In Wisconsin: “Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin on Thursday announced it will resume abortion care services next week after a judge ruled in July that a centuries-old state law that appeared to ban the procedure doesn’t apply to abortions.”

* This seemed inevitable: “A federal judge in New Mexico on Wednesday blocked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s recent suspension of certain gun rights in Albuquerque and its surrounding county. U.S. District Judge David Urias granted a temporary restraining order after a hearing Wednesday afternoon.”

* I probably shouldn’t be surprised by reports like these, but I can’t help but be amazed by the details: “As Alex Jones continues telling his Infowars audience about his money problems and pleads for them to buy his products, his own documents show life is not all that bad — his net worth is around $14 million and his personal spending topped $93,000 in July alone, including thousands of dollars on meals and entertainment.”

* A ridiculous story out of Kansas: “In June, two librarians put up two rainbow-colored displays near the entrance of the public library in Sterling, Kan. — their way of celebrating autism and neurodiversity, according to a recently filed lawsuit. ... The librarians say they were fired after a library board member complained the display promoted an ‘LGBTQ agenda.’”

See you tomorrow.