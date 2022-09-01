Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.1.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* All eyes on a south Florida courtroom: “A federal judge said Thursday she would make public a more detailed list of what the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department faced off in a federal courtroom in Florida on Thursday for the first time in a case involving the unprecedented search of his home.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: “A retired New York City Police Department officer who was convicted of several felonies for attacking a D.C. cop with a flag pole and then tackling the officer to the ground and attempting to rip off his gas mask was sentenced to 10 years on Thursday. Thomas Webster was sentenced by Judge Amit P. Mehta to the longest sentence yet in a Jan. 6 case.”

* The latest Jan. 6 arrest: “Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the far-right organization the Oath Keepers, was arrested in Texas on Thursday after being indicted on four charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the Justice Department said. A federal grand jury indicted SoRelle on four counts.”

* I think the word “falling” stands out for a reason: “The head of a Russian oil giant that criticized President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine died Thursday after reportedly falling out of his hospital window.”

* The Pentagon has a lot of work to do: “Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues reopened, The Associated Press has learned.”

* We’re overdue for a larger conversation about this: “In 2020 and 2021, as the coronavirus swept across the United States, life expectancy for Native Americans and Alaska Natives fell by six and a half years — a decline that left the researchers aghast. The comparable figure for all Americans was about three years, itself a terrible milestone not seen in nearly a century.”

* How are we just learning about this now? “A Ku Klux Klan plaque is affixed to the entrance of the U.S. Military Academy’s science center at West Point, New York, a congressional commission has discovered.”

* Stay tuned: “House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney said Thursday that the panel reached an agreement with former President Donald Trump and his ex-accounting firm, Mazars USA, to obtain his financial records, putting an end to years of litigation.”

See you tomorrow.