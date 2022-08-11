Thursday’s Mini-Report, 8.11.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* No word yet on the motive in this incident: “An armed man flashing an AR-15 style rifle fired a nail gun into an FBI Cincinnati building Thursday morning leading to a police pursuit and shots fired on an interstate, authorities said. Two law enforcement sources told NBC News that a man got inside and fired a nail gun toward personnel before fleeing in a car.”

* More evidence that inflation appears to be ebbing: “Wholesale prices fell in July for the first time in two years as a plunge in energy prices slowed the pace of inflation, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.”

* The latest fallout from Jan. 6: “A Virginia police officer who prosecutors say lied about his actions before, during and after the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, including his military service and his marriage, was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison.”

* In Ukraine: “The Biden administration this week promised Ukraine $1 billion in additional military aid, including ammunition for precision-guided missile systems mounted on trucks, anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft artillery and short-range rockets, as well as medical supplies and medical vehicles. The package brings to $9.8 billion the total for United States military aid so far since Russia invaded its much smaller neighbor.”

* Climate crisis: “The rapid warming of the Arctic, a definitive sign of climate change, is occurring even faster than previously described, researchers in Finland said Thursday.”

* News out of the CDC: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its Covid-19 community and school guidance on Thursday, loosening several key recommendations.”

* A sentiment from Dana Milbank that I can relate to: “I would like nothing more than to be wrong about this. But the reckless response by the GOP-Fox News axis to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago makes it feel as though we’re falling into the abyss.”

See you tomorrow.