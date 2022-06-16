Thursday’s Mini-Report, 6.16.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* We learned quite a bit this afternoon, and I’ll flesh out what struck me as most important in the morning: “The House Jan. 6 committee turned its focus Wednesday to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into refusing to certify the 2020 election results.”

* In Kyiv: “The leaders of Germany, France and Italy — all criticized in the past by Kyiv for support viewed as too cautious — made a joint visit to Ukraine on Thursday, touring a town devastated by Russia’s invasion.”

* In related news: “Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday as NATO defense ministers gathered in Brussels to discuss sending more heavy weapons to replenish Kyiv’s dwindling stocks.”

* An unexpected setback on formula production: “Abbott Laboratories has stopped production of the EleCare specialty baby formula at its plant in southwestern Michigan after thunderstorms and heavy rains flooded parts of the facility. The pause announced on Wednesday marked the latest setback for the recently re-opened Sturgis plant, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States.”

* I’ll have more on this tomorrow, too: “The Senate on Thursday took a major step toward broadening America’s commitment to take care of sick veterans, passing a bill to offer new health care and tax-free disability benefits to as many as 3.5 million veterans on an 84-14 vote.”

* New Jan. 6 arrests: “Three Florida residents were charged on Wednesday in connection with the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including one of whom prosecutors said sought to volunteer with the far-right Oath Keepers militia.”

* Context on inflation: “Big picture: As much as Americans love to think we’re exceptional, inflation has been afflicting countries around the globe. In an analysis of 111 countries, Deutsche Bank found that the US’ inflation rate sits roughly in the middle.”

* As Hogan eyes a national profile, his Purple Line project will be tough to explain away: “Maryland’s outgoing GOP Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a 2024 run for president. He is also leaving behind a mass transit mess.”

See you tomorrow.