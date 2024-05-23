Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.23.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Important diplomacy: “President Joe Biden welcomed Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a three-day state visit and designating the East African nation a major non-NATO ally as it prepares to deploy forces to Haiti as part of U.N.-led effort to address the security crisis in the Caribbean country.”

* In Gaza: “Israel’s military said on Thursday that it was fighting in neighborhoods near the heart of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, apparently expanding its campaign against Hamas in a week when Israel has faced mounting diplomatic and legal pressure over its war effort.”

* I have a hunch a lot of people will be watching this case: “The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to break up Live Nation, alleging that the parent company of Ticketmaster has hurt consumers and violated antitrust laws by exercising outsize control over the live events industry.”

* Louisiana’s latest step backwards: “Two abortion-inducing drugs could soon be reclassified as controlled and dangerous substances in Louisiana under a first-of-its-kind bill that received final legislative passage Thursday and is expected to be signed into law by the governor.”

* A discouraging projection from the NOAA: “In the highest hurricane season forecast they have ever released in May, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters said Thursday that the coming months may be exceptionally busy. ... NOAA predicts eight to 13 hurricanes and 17 to 25 named storms.”

* Some relief for consumers: “Consumers have been grumbling about the soaring cost of groceries for nearly two years. Now, some of the biggest names in retail appear to be listening. In recent weeks, Target and Aldi have broadcast price cuts on thousands of items, while Walmart unveiled a new private label lineup of quality “chef-inspired food” mostly in the $5-and-under range.”

* The DeSantis administration sure does struggle in the courts: “Farmworker and civil rights groups suing the state of Florida over a restrictive immigration law that criminalizes the transportation of undocumented persons into the state are praising the actions of a federal judge who temporarily blocked its enforcement.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans of Philadelphia said Thursday that he is in a rehabilitation facility recovering from a minor stroke, and plans to return to voting in Washington in about six weeks.”

See you tomorrow.