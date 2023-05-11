Thursday’s Mini-Report, 5.11.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* With time running out: “A meeting planned for Friday between President Biden and top congressional leaders on the debt ceiling has been postponed until next week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a matter not yet made public. ... It was not immediately clear who had postponed the meeting or why.”

* A bill designed to coincide with the end of Title 42: “The House passed a GOP-backed bill to address immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, the same day Covid restrictions at the border are set to be lifted. The measure passed in a 219-213 vote. Two Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the measure.”

* In related news: “Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that immediately expels migrants without providing asylum hearings, expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. Title 8, the immigration law in place before the pandemic, will replace Title 42. With this, migrants will be allowed once again to apply for legal pathways to enter the United States.”

* EPA: “The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new carbon pollution standards to restrict greenhouse gas emissions released by fossil fuel-fired power plants — an effort that, if enforced, would significantly further President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate agenda.”

* This decision was written by Justice Clarence Thomas: “The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the 2018 conviction of a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), once again expressing skepticism of the ways federal prosecutors combat public corruption and influence peddling.”

* There are plenty of benefits associated with low unemployment: “Job satisfaction hit a 36-year high in 2022, reflecting two effects of the tight pandemic labor market: The quality of jobs improved as wages and work flexibility increased, and workers moved into positions that were a better fit.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: “The first rioter to breach the Senate floor after leaping from a balcony and the first person to plead guilty in a cooperation deal with the government after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison.”

* Hmm: “Fox News was hit on Wednesday with another defamation lawsuit, this one from a woman who said the network promoted lies about her that generated serious threats to her safety and harmed her career prospects. The suit was filed on behalf of Nina Jankowicz, the former executive director of a short-lived Department of Homeland Security division assigned with coordinating efforts to monitor and address disinformation threats to national security.”

* In some countries, deadly mass shootings generate striking results: “Serbian citizens have handed over nearly 6,000 unregistered weapons in the first three days of a month-long amnesty period that is part of an anti-gun crackdown following two mass shootings last week, police said Thursday. Police also have received nearly 300,000 rounds of ammunition and about 470 explosive devices during the same period, the Serbian Interior Ministry said on Instagram.”

See you tomorrow.