Thursday’s Mini-Report, 2.8.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Set expectations accordingly: “The Supreme Court on Thursday signaled deep skepticism that Colorado had the power to remove former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions trying to overturn the 2020 election results.”

* A tragic update on a story from yesterday: “Five Marines were found dead after their helicopter went missing while traveling from Nevada to California. The aircraft, a CH-53E Super Stallion, was located Wednesday afternoon in Southern California. It was flying from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, on Tuesday ‘when the aircraft was reported overdue,’ the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement. The deaths of the Marines were confirmed in a news release Wednesday.”

* In Ukraine: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he had replaced his top general, a dramatic shake-up of the country’s military at a crucial moment in its war against Russia. Zelenskyy’s decision to replace Army Cmdr. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi follows days of speculation and months of reported tension between the two over strategy, as Ukraine’s counteroffensive has faltered and Kyiv’s allies have displayed growing weariness about backing its cause.”

* An investigation worth keeping an eye on: “A potential government witness in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against former President Donald Trump has received online threats that are now under federal investigation, special counsel Jack Smith said in a new court filing.”

* A good call from the FCC: “The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday outlawed robocalls that contain voices generated by artificial intelligence, a decision that sends a clear message that exploiting the technology to scam people and mislead voters won’t be tolerated. The unanimous ruling targets robocalls made with AI voice-cloning tools under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law restricting junk calls that use artificial and prerecorded voice messages.”

* In Brazil: “Former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil oversaw a broad conspiracy to hold on to power regardless of the results of the 2022 election, including personally editing a proposed order to arrest a Supreme Court justice, according to accusations unveiled on Thursday by the Brazilian federal police.”

* Sometimes, news can be both expected and terrifying: “It’s official: For the past 12 months, the Earth was 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than in preindustrial times, scientists said Thursday, crossing a critical barrier into temperatures never experienced by human civilizations.”

See you tomorrow.