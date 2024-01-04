Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.4.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from Iowa: “A sixth-grader was killed and five other people were injured during this morning’s shooting at Perry High School, officials said at an afternoon briefing. The child who was killed was a student at Perry Middle School, said Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Four other students were injured as well as a school administrator, and they are being treated at area hospitals, he said.”

* Following on yesterday’s deadly terrorism in Iran: “The Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for the bombing attack that killed 84 people in Kerman, Iran, a day before, during a memorial procession for Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, according to a post on the extremist group’s official Telegram account.”

* More bomb threats: “Government buildings across the South received bomb threats on Thursday — the second consecutive day that such warnings prompted serious security measures at government facilities.”

* Investments like these make a big difference: “The Biden administration is providing $162 million to Microchip Technology to support the domestic production of computer chips — the second funding announcement tied to a 2022 law designed to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: “A member of the Proud Boys extremist group who went on the run after he was convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol and then allegedly faked a drug overdose after he was caught was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Christopher Worrell, who was convicted of assaulting police with pepper spray, was on house arrest in Naples when he disappeared in August, ahead of his original sentencing date.”

* A case worth watching: “The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that lets state and local police arrest migrants who illegally cross the border, the latest legal battle between the Biden administration and Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration.”

* Col. Earl Matthews’ whistleblower complaint: “A former top lawyer for the D.C. National Guard has accused Army officials of retaliating against him for asserting to Congress that two top Army officers lied about why deployment of the Guard was delayed during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a complaint filed with the Defense Department and obtained by The New York Times.”

* NLRB: “Federal labor officials accused the rocket company SpaceX on Wednesday of illegally firing eight employees for circulating a letter critical of the company’s founder and chief executive, Elon Musk. According to a complaint issued by a regional office of the National Labor Relations Board, the company fired the employees in 2022 for calling on SpaceX to distance itself from social media comments by Mr. Musk, including one in which he mocked sexual harassment accusations against him.”

* There can be real consequences for confused people who fall for misinformation: “Nearly 17,000 people may have died after taking hydroxychloroquine during the first wave of COVID, according to a study by French researchers.”

See you tomorrow.