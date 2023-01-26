Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.26.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The latest from Memphis: “Five former Memphis police officers were indicted Thursday on murder charges in the death of Tyre Nichols, whose beating following a traffic stop was captured on video that ‘sickened’ a top Tennessee law enforcement official.”

* Targeting ISIS: “Special Operations troops killed a senior Islamic State leader in a helicopter raid in a remote area of Somalia on Thursday, a U.S. official said. A U.S. official identified the man as Bilal al-Sudani, an Islamic State leader operating in Somalia. United States Africa Command said in a news release that the U.S. military had ‘conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia.’”

* A new request from NARA: “Faced with a steady stream of disclosures about improperly kept classified documents, the National Archives on Thursday asked former presidents and vice presidents to look for any sensitive and potentially top-secret material they might have, according to a source familiar with the matter.”

* Good: “The FBI infiltrated and disrupted a major cybercriminal group that extorted schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure around the world, federal officials said Thursday.”

* The gradual privatization of schools in red states is awful: “Gov. Kim Reynolds was ecstatic Tuesday as she signed into law a seismic education plan three years in the making. ... Surrounded by private school students, Reynolds, a Republican, inked her signature on a law that will allow any Iowa family to use taxpayer funds to pay for private school tuition — at a cost of $345 million annually to the state once fully phased in.”

* They’re right: “Treasurers and comptrollers in a dozen states and New York City are urging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to ‘honor the Constitution’ and allow a vote on legislation raising the nation’s debt ceiling without insisting on spending reductions in return.”

* The resolution passed 410 to 1: “The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting ‘no.’”

* This was an odd request: “Senate Republicans denied newly elected Sen. Eric Schmitt the waiver he was seeking to serve on the Judiciary Committee. The Missouri Republican now needs to make new committee assignment requests, which is expected to delay the formal organization of Senate committees into next week.”

* I don’t imagine anyone will find this surprising, but it appears Donald Trump cheats at golf: “The former president said he played a strong round two days before the tournament, and decided that would count as his first-round score.”

See you tomorrow.