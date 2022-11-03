Thursday’s Mini-Report, 11.3.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* In Israel: “Bibi is back. On Thursday, with nearly all the votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu.”

* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “A New York state judge on Thursday ordered an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements following allegations that the company has been vastly overstating its assets.”

* Brittney Griner: “U.S. embassy officials met with detained basketball star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday, the White House and State Department said. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that U.S. Embassy officials based in Moscow who visited Griner ‘saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances.’”

* We live in scary times: “The FBI’s Newark office issued a stark warning Thursday as it announced it had received ‘credible information’ about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey.”

* G7: “Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies sought Thursday to expand unified positions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing global economic clout and Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protestors. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations began two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster to take stock of the war in Ukraine and keep up economic, military and other support for the country more than eight months after Russia’s invasion and as winter approaches.”

* I assume this will continue? “Food company General Mills Inc., Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Volkswagen AG’s Audi are among a growing list of brands that have temporarily paused their Twitter advertising in the wake of the takeover of the company by Elon Musk, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* The seditious conspiracy trial we’re watching: “Federal prosecutors rested their case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the far-right organization on Wednesday without calling three cooperating defendants who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.”

* Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s efforts are still ongoing: “An Indiana abortion provider who came under attack by the state attorney general has filed a lawsuit to block him from subpoenaing her patients’ medical records — including those of a 10-year-old rape victim she treated.”

* We have so much work to do: “Glaciers in at least one-third of World Heritage sites possessing them, including Yosemite National Park, will disappear by mid-century even if emissions are curbed, the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization warned in a new report Thursday.”

* Welcome to the right’s new normal in the wake of election results that Republicans don’t like: “Different election, same Tucker Carlson. The Fox News host, who amplified his network’s baseless cries of 2020 election fraud here, is now casting doubt on Lula da Silva’s victory over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil’s presidential election.” (The pillow guy is saying similar things.)

See you tomorrow.