Thursday’s Mini-Report, 11.17.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* I’m eager to learn what Engel said: “The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday interviewed Bobby Engel, who was the lead Secret Service agent for then-President Donald Trump when the insurrection took place, three sources familiar told NBC News.”

* Speaking of notable testimony: “Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified Wednesday before the Fulton County special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies for alleged criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Hutchinson’s appearance marks a striking elevation of the ongoing probe.”

* In Iran: “A night of violence flared across at least two Iranian cities as anti-government protests challenging the regime on an unprecedented level entered their third month. ... The violence comes just over two months after Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being detained for allegedly failing to abide by the country’s strict dress codes.”

* Awkward: “China sought to play down a diplomatic dispute with Canada on Thursday after footage emerged of President Xi Jinping rebuking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over alleged leaks, offering a candid insight into a tense interaction between world leaders.”

* The mess in London is ongoing: “British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced a string of tax increases and tighter public spending in a tough budget plan on Thursday that he said was needed after the blow dealt to the country’s fiscal reputation by former prime minister Liz Truss.”

* The latest from the Korean Peninsula: “North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, hours after the North threatened to launch ‘fiercer’ military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan.”

* In the recent past, this would’ve seemed unimaginable: “The Senate passed a bill designed to expand medical marijuana research on Wednesday by unanimous consent.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “With nearly two centuries of expectations on his back, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. faced the House Rules Committee on Wednesday as the panel examined the path forward to seating the first-ever tribal nation delegate in Congress.”

* The chart accompanying this report is amazing: “Fox News significantly decreased its volume of violent crime coverage in the week of the midterms, down 63% from the week prior.”

See you tomorrow.