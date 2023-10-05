IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Emergency workers search for victims of the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Emergency workers search for victims of the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.5.23

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The strike killed at least 51 people and wiped out around a sixth of the village of Hroza: “A Russian missile tore into a small village in eastern Ukraine on Thursday as residents were gathering for a memorial service, killing more than 50 civilians, including a 6-year-old child, in one of the war’s deadliest attacks, officials in Kyiv said.”

* It’s a head-spinning sentence: “A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said Thursday.”

* Hmm: “A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday after it flew near American troops operating in northeast Syria, two U.S. defense officials said. The unusual military encounter between two NATO allies came after a similar incident earlier in the day. No troops were injured, and there is no indication that the Turks were intentionally targeting U.S. servicemembers, the officials said.”

* Clever: “A Democratic House member is asking Palm Beach County, Florida, to tax former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property at the rate he claims it is worth amid his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. In a letter provided exclusively to NBC News, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., issued the request to Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County property appraiser.”

* All is not well in Idaho: “Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the state’s GOP-led legislature has disbanded a maternal mortality committee, failed to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage and turned down federal grants for child care.”

* A case worth watching: “Tennessee Democratic Rep. Justin Jones filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging his expulsion in April and the House rules restricting lawmakers’ floor comments that Republicans applied to silence Jones for part of one day in August.”

* Imagine being a judicial nominee, and having a senator go after you over a bad poem you wrote — as a student — decades earlier: “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday accused one of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees of being a Marxist and read aloud some bad poetry he wrote 30 years ago as proof that he is ‘far out of the mainstream.’”

* If I were deliberately trying to undermine the functionality of a social media platform, I don’t think I’d be creative enough to come up with ideas this awful: “X, formerly Twitter, is no longer showing headlines on articles shared on the platform. Instead, X is only showing the article’s lead image and the domain it will link you to.”

