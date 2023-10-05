Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.5.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The strike killed at least 51 people and wiped out around a sixth of the village of Hroza: “A Russian missile tore into a small village in eastern Ukraine on Thursday as residents were gathering for a memorial service, killing more than 50 civilians, including a 6-year-old child, in one of the war’s deadliest attacks, officials in Kyiv said.”

* It’s a head-spinning sentence: “A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said Thursday.”

* Hmm: “A U.S. fighter jet shot down a Turkish drone on Thursday after it flew near American troops operating in northeast Syria, two U.S. defense officials said. The unusual military encounter between two NATO allies came after a similar incident earlier in the day. No troops were injured, and there is no indication that the Turks were intentionally targeting U.S. servicemembers, the officials said.”

* Clever: “A Democratic House member is asking Palm Beach County, Florida, to tax former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property at the rate he claims it is worth amid his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York. In a letter provided exclusively to NBC News, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., issued the request to Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County property appraiser.”

* All is not well in Idaho: “Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, the state’s GOP-led legislature has disbanded a maternal mortality committee, failed to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage and turned down federal grants for child care.”

* A case worth watching: “Tennessee Democratic Rep. Justin Jones filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging his expulsion in April and the House rules restricting lawmakers’ floor comments that Republicans applied to silence Jones for part of one day in August.”

* Imagine being a judicial nominee, and having a senator go after you over a bad poem you wrote — as a student — decades earlier: “Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday accused one of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees of being a Marxist and read aloud some bad poetry he wrote 30 years ago as proof that he is ‘far out of the mainstream.’”

* If I were deliberately trying to undermine the functionality of a social media platform, I don’t think I’d be creative enough to come up with ideas this awful: “X, formerly Twitter, is no longer showing headlines on articles shared on the platform. Instead, X is only showing the article’s lead image and the domain it will link you to.”

