Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.27.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Remember the Jan. 6 rioter who dragged Michael Fanone into the mob while yelling, “I got one”? That was Albuquerque Head: “A Jan. 6 rioter who dragged former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone into the crowd on the steps of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison on Thursday. Albuquerque Head, a 43-year-old from Tennessee, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison, a bit shy of the 96 months that prosecutors had requested, but still one of the longest sentences to date in the Capitol riot cases.”

* In Iran: “Almost six weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini, the unrest in Iran shows little sign of abating. Defying security forces, thousands marched to her grave in the northwestern city of Saqqez on Wednesday, as crowds clashed with security forces on the streets of the capital, Tehran, and several other major metropolitan areas.”

* In the same quarter last hear, Shell made $4.1 billion: “Gargantuan profits continue to roll in at Europe’s energy giants. London-based Shell reported adjusted earnings of $9.45 billion for the third quarter, its second-highest profit on record. On the same day, Paris-based TotalEnergies reported a profit of $9.9 billion.”

* An arrest in a story I flagged earlier: “Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Police did not release the person’s name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.”

* Worthwhile grants: “The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law.”

* Kash Patel, back in the news: “Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of national security documents want to question one of his confidants about a claim that Mr. Trump had declassified national security documents he took when he left the White House.”

* A good move from the DOJ: “The Justice Department on Wednesday formally banned the use of subpoenas, warrants or court orders to seize reporters’ communications records or demand their notes or testimony in an effort to uncover confidential sources in leak investigations, in what amounts to a major policy shift.”

* And speaking of the Justice Department, I’d nearly forgotten about this case: “Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has dropped his lawsuit against the Department of Justice requesting the return of all cell phone data seized by the FBI earlier this year. Perry’s lawyers filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the case, but did not provide an explanation for the move in the filing.”

See you tomorrow.