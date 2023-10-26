IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Law enforcement officers near an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston
Law enforcement officers near an emergency department entrance at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday. Steven Senne / AP

Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.26.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

* As things stand, at least 18 people are dead and 13 others are injured after shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine. NBC News reported, “Police named Robert Card, 40, as a suspect in the shootings and an arrest warrant on murder charges has been issued. He remains at large.”

* The list of mass shootings in the United States since January is heartbreakingly long.

* The Israel-Hamas war: “Israel has said it conducted a rare ‘targeted’ raid into northern Gaza using tanks overnight, before leaving the area, as part of what it called ‘preparations for the next stages of combat.’”

* Hurricane Otis: “Twenty-seven people are dead and four people are missing after Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm early Wednesday morning, the mayor of the resort city said Thursday at a news conference.”

* On a related note, the speed with which Otis went from tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane was extraordinary.

* UAW and Ford: “The United Auto Workers union and Ford have agreed in principle to the terms of a tentative agreement that could signal the end to the nearly six-week strike with the Big Three automaker, sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed Wednesday to CNBC.”

* At the White House: “Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday as he attended a bipartisan briefing on the administration’s request to Congress for additional funding on national security.”

* I’d all but forgotten about this story: “Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of falsely pulling a fire alarm, which he did in a House office building on Capitol Hill last month. Bowman entered his plea in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday morning as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors.”

