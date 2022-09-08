Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.8.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A newly released NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Democrats with a modest lead over Republicans on the congressional generic ballot, 48% to 44%.

* The Washington Post today highlighted a sign of the times: “Amid relentless scrutiny, disinformation campaigns, harassment and a state review, Georgia’s most populous county has had trouble hiring a director of elections.”

* In Texas, a University of Houston/Texas Southern University poll found incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott continuing to lead former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 49% to 42%.

* The 2020 presidential election was roughly 650 days ago, but the Macomb County Republican Party in Michigan this week nevertheless asked a federal judge to undo the results.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasted in one of his new campaign ads that he never “backs down from a fight,” but the Republican is facing criticisms for balking at general election debate invitations. The editorial board of The Sun Sentinel in south Florida told readers yesterday, “The tough guy in the flight helmet is afraid of Charlie Crist.”

* After refusing during a CNN appearance to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Biden’s election victory, Tiffany Smiley, Washington’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate, has reportedly removed controversial language from her campaign website about the integrity of the 2020 race.

* In Alaska, former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin is still pushing fellow Republican Nick Begich to end his candidacy in the state’s multi-candidate U.S. House race. He’s still refusing.

* And speaking of the Last Frontier, Donald Trump this week continued his offensive against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, labeling her a “Left Wing Alaska hater.” The same missive condemned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for supporting the incumbent senator instead of her far-right rival, Kelly Tshibaka.