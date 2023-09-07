Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.7.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It was close, but in Utah’s 2nd congressional district, former congressional staffer Celeste Maloy prevailed over Becky Edwards, a former state senator, in this week’s Republican special election primary. Maloy is widely seen as the overwhelming favorite in the general election, which is scheduled for November.

* As expected, a group of Colorado voters filed a lawsuit yesterday, challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 race based on the 14th Amendment. The Associated Press reported, “The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court. The complaint was filed on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.”

* Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech in New Hampshire yesterday, calling on GOP voters to prioritize traditional conservatism over Donald Trump’s style of populism.

* As his unusual Republican presidential campaign advances, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy argued this week that convicted felons should be allowed to carry weapons.

* Politico took a closer look at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential fundraising, and it found “a substantial drop off” in high-donor support from those who supported the Florida Republican in the recent past.

* With Election Day 2023 just two months away, the latest Mississippi Today/Siena College poll found incumbent Republican Gov. Tate Reeves with a double-digit lead over Democrat Brandon Presley, 52% to 41%.

* And speaking of this year’s statewide races, in Kentucky, incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s new campaign ad targets Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron over abortion rights. It serves as a timely reminder: Even in many “red” states, reproductive rights is an issue that cuts against GOP candidates.