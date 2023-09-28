Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though it’s probably best not to take anything Donald Trump says at face value, the former president suggested during his Michigan event last night that he doesn’t see a possible running mate among his rivals for the Republicans’ 2024 nomination.

* Ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech today honoring the late Sen. John McCain, the Democrat’s re-election campaign is launching a new ad focused on the president’s record of bipartisan accomplishments. The spot will air on national cable news programming, as well as in local markets in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

* In New Jersey, a Public Policy Polling survey commissioned by VoteVets found Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez with an 8% favorability rating. The senator's term is up next year, and the incumbent still claims that he's running for re-election.

* Among this year’s most closely watched elections are state Senate races in Virginia, and the latest University of Mary Washington poll found Democrats with a narrow advantage.

* In Utah, former state House Speaker Brad Wilson kicked off his Republican U.S. Senate campaign, hoping to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Mitt Romney. Wilson will likely among the GOP candidates vying for the seat.

* Kari Lake hasn’t been shy about her interest in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race next year, and NBC News reported that the Arizona Republican will kick off her candidacy on Oct. 10. Last year, the GOP conspiracy theorist narrowly lost a gubernatorial race in the state.

* Former Rep. Will Hurd hasn’t ended his presidential campaign, but the Texas Republican issued a written statement yesterday conceding that he and his team “are constantly evaluating whether we have the resources to chart a path to victory.”

* And while California’s gubernatorial race isn’t until 2026, the field of Democratic candidates is already getting crowded. Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond launched his candidacy this week, joining Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and former state Comptroller Betty Yee in the race.