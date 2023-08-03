Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.3.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The NPR affiliate in New Hampshire reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised local voters that when it comes to federal bureaucrats, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.” A Republican voter told the station, “If I was in charge of his PR, I would have said, ‘Don’t use that terminology.’”

* Speaking of DeSantis, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently suggested he’d be willing to debate the Florida Republican on the air. Last night, DeSantis accepted the challenge.

* Now that there’s a progressive majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, The New York Times reported that “a coalition of voting rights groups and left-leaning law firms filed a legal challenge to the state’s legislative districts, arguing that they were unconstitutional gerrymanders and that new maps should be drawn before the 2024 election.”

* In a bit of a surprise, outgoing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu appeared this week at one of North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum’s events in the Granite State. NBC News reported that the Republican, who passed on the 2024 race, said he is “quite partial to governors,” later adding, “I haven’t officially endorsed anyone, but Lord knows Doug’s definitely on the top of the list.”

* Shortly after Donald Trump learned of his third indictment, the former president reportedly had a private dinner with Fox News executives. It wasn’t entirely social: The New York Times reported that the network leadership lobbied Trump in the hopes of convincing him to participate in his party’s upcoming primary debate. (If he skips the event, as seems likely, television ratings are expected to be much lower.)

* Speaking of the former president, Trump continues to pick up GOP congressional endorsements: Reps. Troy Balderson and Bill Johnson, both of whom represent districts in Ohio, have thrown their support behind the Republican frontrunner.

* Finally, Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s running a better-than-expected Republican presidential campaign, told a conservative media outlet this week that he doesn’t believe the findings of the 9/11 Commission. In reference to the 9/11 attacks, the GOP candidate added, “I haven’t seen evidence to the contrary, but do I believe everything the government told us about it? Absolutely not.” Ramaswamy soon after tried to clarify matters, explaining, “I think there have long been unanswered questions about who knew about it in the Saudi government. That’s what I was getting at.”