Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.24.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign had a little fun with the first Republican presidential debate, airing its first ad of the 2024 cycle on Fox News ahead of the event. What’s more, an ad for the Democratic incumbent was also displayed on Fox News’ website during the primary debate.

* Why were there limited references to “woke” during the Republicans’ debate? Politico reported, “The Republican crusade against Disney, Bud Light and climate-friendly Wall Street investing practices may be hitting its political ceiling. Recent polls show limited enthusiasm among the public for the ‘anti-woke’ culture war that GOP politicians have launched against corporations’ handling of environmental and social causes — including among many Republican primary voters.”

* In Texas, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales is seen as insufficiently right-wing by many of his House GOP colleagues, which helps explain why members of the House Freedom Caucus are working on a plan to oust him in a primary race next year.

* The Washington Post took a closer look this week at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fundraising operation, which has reportedly included targeting lobbyists. “To help them haul in large sums of money,” the article explained, “the document suggested that lobbyists be allowed to offer their clients certain perks, such as meals and rounds of golf with DeSantis, who loves the sport. DeSantis’s fundraisers envisioned that some golf outings with the governor would net contributions of $75,000 or more, according to other emails among DeSantis’s political advisers.”

* In Indiana, Republican Brad Chambers, the state’s former secretary of commerce, has joined a crowded field of 2024 gubernatorial candidates. Chambers should probably be seen as an underdog: Sen. Mike Braun announced months ago that he’s giving up his seat on Capitol Hill and running for governor.

* Speaking of the Hoosier State, the Republicans’ U.S. Senate race in Indiana got a little more crowded yesterday as John Rust kicked off his statewide candidacy. The farmer describes himself as a Christian, a capitalist, and a conservative gay man who’ll likely face an uphill struggle against Rep. Jim Banks, who’s received broad support from the party and its allies.

* And Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told The Atlantic that he’s not interested in being Trump’s vice president, or serving in Trump’s Cabinet. “Reporting in to somebody is not something I’m wired to do well,” he said. “I’m not in this to be a politician. I think there’s a chance to lead a national revival, cultural revival, that touches the next generation of Americans. I don’t think I’m going to be in a position to do that if I’m in an administrative role.” It’s probably a good idea to file this quote away for future reference.