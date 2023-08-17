Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.17.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Associated Press/NORC poll found 53% of U.S. voters saying they would “definitely” not support Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

* As for the race for the Republican presidential nomination, the latest national Quinnipiac University poll found Trump far ahead of his rivals with 57% support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the next closest competitor with 18% support. As Quinnipiac’s report on the data added, “In February 2023, DeSantis was 6 points behind Trump and now he is 39 points behind.”

* The same poll found President Joe Biden with the narrowest of leads over the Republican frontrunner in a hypothetical general election match-up, 47% to 46%.

* The news was a little better for the Democratic incumbent in the latest national Fox News poll, which found Biden leading Trump by three points in a hypothetical general election contest. The president’s lead was slightly higher against each of other major GOP contenders.

* The same Fox News poll found Trump leading DeSantis, 53% to 16%, among Republican voters, though this survey found Vivek Ramaswamy running third with 11% support, up from 5% in the network’s survey from June.

* How much does Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose want Trump’s endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race? When LaRose’s press secretary was critical of the former president, LaRose fired him.

* And in Iowa’s 1st congressional district — arguably the state’s most competitive — Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated former state Rep. Christina Bohannan last fall by about six points. This week, the former Democratic state legislator announced plans for a rematch, one of several 2022 rematches voters will see in the 2024 cycle.