Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.23.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On Tuesday, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers told the Jan. 6 committee the truth about the pressure he received to corrupt his state’s election results. One day later, Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward endorsed Bowers’ primary opponent.

* In Wisconsin’s closely watched gubernatorial race, a new Marquette Law School poll found incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers with modest leads over each of his would-be Republican rivals.

* On a related note, in the same poll, there’s no clear frontrunner for Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial nomination: Trump-backed Tim Michels leads the field with 27 percent support, followed closely by former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch with 26 percent.

* As for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, the Marquette Law School survey showed incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in some trouble: The Republican narrowly trailed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson in hypothetical match-ups, but narrowly led Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry.

* In the wake of Missouri’s Eric Greitens releasing an unsettling ad about “RINO hunting,” The Washington Post reports that Republican operatives and donors “are privately working to undercut” the former governor’s U.S. Senate candidacy.

* On a related note, John Wood, one of the senior investigators on the Jan. 6 committee, is leaving his current position and taking a look at a possible independent Senate campaign. As the Kansas City Star noted, Wood is from St. Louis and served as U.S. attorney in Missouri during the Bush/Cheney administration.

* And in his latest unfortunate moment, Senate hopeful Herschel Walker suggested in an interview this week that he believes the U.S. has 52 states. A spokesperson for the Georgia Republican said he misspoke and knows how many states there are.