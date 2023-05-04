Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.4.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign released a minute-long commercial yesterday — it’s second ad of the 2024 cycle — focused on the economy. Unlike the Democratic operation’s first spot, this one will air in Florida and North Carolina, states Biden narrowly lost in 2020.

* In Maryland, Rep. David Trone announced a Democratic U.S. Senate campaign, entering an open seat primary on the heels of incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin’s retirement announcement. Trone, who invested heavily in his previous campaigns, is the second candidate in the race, joining Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando.

* The 2024 presidential race is still on the horizon, but a new Nevada Independent/Noble Predictive Insights poll found President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in hypothetical general election match-up in the Silver State, 48% to 40%.

* Speaking of statewide polls, the latest data from SurveyUSA in North Carolina found Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson with a big lead over former Rep. Mark Walker, 43% to 9%, in the Republicans’ 2024 gubernatorial primary.

* In California’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Assistant Democratic Leader Jim Clyburn tend to be on the same page, but not in this race: Pelosi endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff, but Clyburn yesterday threw his support behind Rep. Barbara Lee.

* In New Jersey, where Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez is running for re-election, Republicans see the incumbent as potentially vulnerable, but no top-tier GOP contenders have expressed an interest in the race.

* And in case the Republicans’ presidential field weren’t already crowded enough, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, who retired from Capitol Hill last year, told Fox News he’s eyeing the race. “No one is taking on Trump effectively,” he said, explaining the possible need for his candidacy.