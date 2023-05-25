Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.25.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Twitter announcement weren’t embarrassing enough, the Florida Republican also released a video featuring fake fighter jets, as well as a separate video featuring a surprising amount of Elon Musk footage.

* In related news, under Florida’s “resign to run” law, DeSantis was supposed to resign as governor in order to run for president, but he signed a measure yesterday that amended the law and allows him to seek the White House.

* In national polling news, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Donald Trump leading DeSantis in the race for the Republican nomination, 56% to 25%. No other candidate in the survey reached 5%.

* A new Fox News poll, meanwhile, found Trump ahead of DeSantis by a similar margin, 53% to 20%. Former Vice President Mike Pence was a distant third at 5%.

* In Arizona, Republican Sonny Borrelli, the majority leader of the state Senate, told county election officials this week that about a resolution banning the use of electronic voting machines in upcoming elections. What Borrelli neglected to mention is that the resolution was nonbinding and electronic voting machines have not actually been banned in Arizona.

* Republican Sen. Ted Cruz leading Democratic Rep. Colin Allred in the latest University of Texas at Tyler poll, but the incumbent’s margin is hardly insurmountable: 42% to 37%.

* Ahead of his U.S. Senate campaign in West Virginia next year, Republican Gov. Jim Justice appears to be hiding his official schedule in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. This week, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit over the matter.