Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.23.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican legislators in South Carolina created a racially gerrymandered map to benefit the GOP’s electoral prospects. In a 6-3 ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed the map this morning.

* In the latest national poll from Quinnipiac University, President Joe Biden has the narrowest of leads against Donald Trump, 48% to 47%, in a head-to-head match-up. With third-party candidates added to the mix, the incumbent Democrat’s advantage in the poll was three points, 41% to 38%.

* Speaking of the presidential race, Trump appeared on a radio program yesterday and suggested that Biden might not be his general-election opponent in the fall. “I doubt he will even be running frankly, I just can’t even imagine it,” the former president said.

* Trump has suggested of late that he intends to compete in his former home state of New York, but the latest Siena poll found Biden leading the presumptive GOP nominee in the Empire State, 47% to 38%.

* In a closely watched primary in Oregon, state Rep. Janelle Bynum easily defeated Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th Congressional District, which Republicans flipped from “blue” to “red” two years ago. If she prevails against Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November, Bynum would become Oregon’s first Black member of Congress.

* The Associated Press reported yesterday that election officials in Nevada “can start tabulating in-person Election Day votes as they come in, rather than waiting for polls to close in an effort to get results out quicker, Democratic Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said Wednesday.”

* In the latest sign of upheaval in Robert F. Kennedy’s independent presidential campaign, Angela Stanton King, a prominent campaign adviser, announced that she’s parting ways with the conspiracy theorist, citing an “increasingly hateful and divisive atmosphere.”