Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.12.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis approving a newly gerrymandered district map in Florida, a state judge yesterday blocked part of the map, agreeing that it’s racially discriminatory.

* That said, not all of the news for the Republican governor was discouraging for him: A panel of appellate court judges, each of whom were appointed by Donald Trump, last week restored his voting restrictions ahead of this year’s elections.

* With Sen. Rick Scott’s policy blueprint putting Social Security and Medicare at risk, the Democratic National Committee is launching new ads targeting seniors and highlighting the Florida Republican’s proposal.

* In Pennsylvania’s GOP gubernatorial primary, where party leaders are increasingly panicked about Doug Mastriano’s lead in the polls, state Senate President Jake Corman ended his candidacy this morning and endorsed former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormick have spent heavily in the Republicans’ U.S. Senate primary, but now conservative commentator Kathy Barnette is getting an 11th-hour boost from the Club for Growth, which is making a new $2 million investment in support of her candidacy.

* On a related note, this is a striking data point: Of the top three Republicans in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, none of them lived in Pennsylvania as recently as four years ago.

* In Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp will soon get some help from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, both of whom co-chair the Republican Governors Association. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who co-chairs the RGA’s fundraising arm, is also expected to appear in Georgia on Kemp’s behalf.

* On a related note, Donald Trump yesterday condemned Ducey, Ricketts, and Christie as “RINOs,” and whined about the Republicans supporting a GOP incumbent he opposes.