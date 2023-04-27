Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.27.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice filed the paperwork this morning for a Republican U.S. Senate campaign, setting up a likely competitive contest against incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. The governor is scheduled to formally announce his candidacy at an event later this afternoon.

* On a related note, Manchin issued a written statement this morning, which read in part, “[M]ake no mistake, I will win any race I enter.” The phrase served as a reminder that the conservative incumbent has not yet announced his 2024 plans.

* As President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign gets underway in earnest, Barack Obama has sent out a new fundraising appeal on the incumbent’s behalf. I don’t imagine it’ll be the last one.

* A new Fox News poll found Donald Trump leading the race for the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nomination with 53% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 21%. Further back was former Vice President Mike Pence, who garnered 6% support, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 4%. No other contender was above 3%.

* In related news, the former president picked up an endorsement this week from the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Trump now also has the support of Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee.

* Though former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had already indicated that he was running for president, the Republican formally announced his national candidacy at event yesterday in Bentonville. Recent polling suggests the former governor faces an uphill climb.

* And while the Koch-financed Americans for Prosperity has not yet endorsed a 2024 presidential candidate, the conservative group has concluded that it’s looking for someone other than Trump. “We want somebody who can turn the page on the last decade of politics in our country, lead our country forward, and win. And right now, Donald Trump’s campaign ... is not in a position to meet that criteria,” Emily Seidel, the CEO of Americans for Prosperity, said.