Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.18.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $45.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, outpacing their Republican counterparts by roughly $12 million. The DCCC ended March with $71.1 million on hand, while the National Republican Campaign Committee finished the quarter with $55.9 million on hand.

* In Wisconsin, the latest Marquette University Law School Poll found Donald Trump narrowly leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head match-up, 51% to 49%. Just as notably, the same survey found incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin tied with Republican challenger Eric Hovde among likely voters.

* The Washington Post reported that “several” members of the Kennedy family will endorse Biden’s re-election campaign at an event in Philadelphia today, “saying that Biden reflects the values and ‘moral leadership’ of their clan’s most celebrated members, in a move intended in part to counter the independent campaign of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. More than a dozen Kennedys — including siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — will be on hand during Biden’s remarks.”

* Speaking of the Keystone State, Biden’s political operation is launching a new ad this week with a Pennsylvania-centric message.

* Some of the House Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy are now facing attack ads from an advocacy organization called American Prosperity Alliance — which NBC News described as “an outside group with ties to a McCarthy ally.”

* In California, Republican Senate hopeful Steve Garvey is already facing an uphill climb, and it probably won’t help that the former baseball player “struggled to pay his taxes“ after some of his business ventures took on significant debts.

* And while Idaho has earned a reputation as one of the nation’s reddest states, Democrats are fielding candidates in each of the state’s legislative districts for the first time in at least 30 years.