Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.9.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though Sen. Tim Scott hasn’t yet launched a Republican presidential campaign, the fact that the South Carolinian has begun hiring staff for the endeavor leaves few doubts about the senator’s future plans.

* Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Ken Cuccinelli was a controversial member of Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security, but the Republican is now shifting his allegiance from the former president to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

* Though the purpose and effects of the effort remain murky, the No Labels project has now qualified as a political party in Arizona and Colorado.

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has sued Cochise County after local officials transferred voting oversight to a Republican election denier.

* Confronted with multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Democratic state Rep. Mike Zabel announced his resignation from the Pennsylvania House yesterday. His departure leaves Democrats with a one-member majority in the chamber

* Donald Trump has launched a comeback campaign, but The New York Times found that many of the former president’s campaign aides and West Wing advisers have not contributed to his 2024 campaign.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump released a new video yesterday touting a process that Republicans refer to as “ballot harvesting.” He argued, “[W]e have no choice but to beat the Radical Left Democrats at their own game!”

* And in Nevada, Republicans hope to recruit a top-tier contender to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen next year, but Rep. Mark Amodei — the only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation — has decided it won’t be him.