Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.7.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Despite the Republican National Committee’s position against debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, Donald Trump declared yesterday that he’s prepared to debate President Joe Biden “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE,” regardless of who organizes the events.

* On a related note, a Biden campaign spokesperson responded soon after, “I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle. But if he’s so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn’t have to wait! He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night. He might even learn a thing or two about bringing people together and actually delivering for the American people.”

* In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, Dave McCormick launched a bus tour on Saturday afternoon. The Republican candidate, who’s been accused of living in Connecticut, reportedly “flew back to Connecticut later that evening.”

* NBC News asked Sen. Susan Collins whether she intends to endorse one of the 2024 presidential candidates. The Maine Republican, who recently backed Nikki Haley’s candidacy, replied, “You never say never because you don’t know what’s going to happen. But I certainly am not endorsing anyone.”

* Similarly, Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has also not endorsed Trump, was asked about who he intends to back in the presidential race. “I plan on voting for a Republican,” he told NBC News. “That’s kind of the only thing I’m saying about that right now.”

* Rep. Dean Phillips ended his longshot Democratic presidential bid yesterday and threw his support behind Biden. The incumbent president called the Minnesotan soon after.

* Following reports that he’d met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk said he’s “not donating money” to either major-party presidential candidate this year. The billionaire’s online statement did not address whether he intended to support any super PACs or outside groups working to elect the Republican ticket.

* As the 2024 general election campaign gets underway, Trump assured Club for Growth donors that he and the conservative group’s president are now “back in love” following months of conflict.