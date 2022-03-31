Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.31.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee yesterday unveiled a new digital advertising campaign in eight states, promoting Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s proposed tax increases on lower-income Americans.

* On a related note, the Florida Republican will be talking about his plan at the Heritage Foundation today, and in a sign of the times, the Democratic National Committee is encouraging reporters to attend the event.

* In North Carolina, Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn has become so controversial that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has endorsed the freshman congressman’s primary rival.

* As Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz and Georgia’s Herschel Walker move forward with their Republican Senate campaigns, the White House has fired them from the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

* In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, businessman Mike Gibbons has repeatedly claimed during debates that 5 million more people voted in the 2020 presidential election than were registered to vote. As lazy political lies go, this one’s a doozy.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Ohio’s primaries, at least for now, are still scheduled to be held on May 3, despite the fact that the state’s district lines remain undrawn. That said, as the Associate Press reported, a federal three-judge panel has reserved the right to intervene, “perhaps by moving the primary to Aug. 2.”

* The Pew Research Center released some survey data this week that should serve as a wake-up call for Democrats: “Republican voters are more likely than Democratic voters to say it ‘really matters’ which party gains control of Congress in this fall’s midterms.”

* And while Donald Trump is clearly desperate to help former Sen. David Perdue defeat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary, the former president is starting to realize his plan might fail. Trump told a conservative outlet this week, “I endorse a lot of people that are long shots.... Hopefully David Perdue is going to win. I mean that is — these are not sure things.”