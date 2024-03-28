Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.28.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Who’s ahead in the 2024 presidential race? It depends on which new poll you’re inclined to believe: Fox News’ latest national survey found Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden by five points, while Quinnipiac’s latest national poll found the Democratic incumbent ahead of his Republican predecessor by three points.

* On a related note, the new Quinnipiac’s poll also found that 10% of voters currently supporting Trump would be less likely to support the presumptive GOP nominee if he’s convicted in the upcoming hush-money case. That might not sound like much, but in a close race, this could make the difference between winning and losing.

* Biden will join Barack Obama and Bill Clinton for a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall tonight in New York, and organizers have said the gathering has raised a whopping $25 million. This is, in other words, poised to be the single most successful fundraising event in modern American history.

* Two years after Republican policymakers in Montana imposed new voting restrictions, the Montana Supreme Court declared the laws unconstitutional, concluding that the GOP measures “violate the fundamental right to vote provided to all citizens by the Montana Constitution.”

* In Colorado, a panel of local Republican officials will meet today to choose a candidate to run in a June congressional special election. That candidate will almost certainly fill the vacancy left by Republican Ken Buck, who resigned last week.

* Former Gov. Chris Christie’s off-again/on-again interest in partnering with the No Labels operation is apparently off again: The New Jersey Republican issued a statement suggesting he believes his prospective third-party candidacy “would help Donald Trump become president again.”

* And the field of Democratic candidates running in California’s 2026 gubernatorial race continues to grow: Former state Controller Betty Yee kicked off her statewide candidacy yesterday. As an AP report noted, Yee, if elected, would be the first woman to serve as the Golden State’s governor.