Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.2.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down with CBS News this week and was twice asked whether he’d support Donald Trump in 2024 if he’s the Republican presidential nominee. Both times, Pence hedged.

* On the heels of his stronger-than-expected showing in New York’s 2022 gubernatorial race, former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is launching a new political action committee designed to help GOP candidates appeal to first-time Republican voters. It’s not yet clear what office the former congressman intends to pursue next.

* Republican lawmakers in Georgia’s state Senate appear to be moving forward with a plan to eliminate absentee ballot drop boxes altogether. This comes two years after GOP policymakers in the state approved a controversial voter-suppression law.

* Speaking of state legislatures, in Florida, Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia unveiled a proposal that would have the effect of eliminating the Florida Democratic Party and changing Democratic voter registrations in the state to “no party affiliation.” Ingoglia has named his ridiculous stunt bill the “Ultimate Cancel Act.”

* In Montana, Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke hasn’t yet ruled out challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester next year. “I would say because of who I am and my name, I have time,” the controversial former Trump cabinet secretary told CNN. “So I’ll let the field develop, you know how it is, and then I’ll make a decision after I get the budget done.”

* After eight years, Guy Cecil is stepping down as chairman of Priorities USA, a leading super PAC affiliated with Democratic politics. (Disclosure: Guy and I worked at the same student newspaper in high school.)

* And while former Rep. Adam Kinzinger is no longer in Congress, the Illinois Republican is remaining in the political arena, launching a new campaign intended to urge voters to reject political extremism.