Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.17.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Mehmet Oz originally planned to keep his dual U.S.-Turkey citizenship and forgo certain security clearances. As of yesterday, the Republican candidate’s new plan is renounce his dual citizenship if he wins the election.

* And speaking of the Keystone State’s Senate contest, Oz’s top rival, former hedge fund manager David McCormick, is facing difficult questions of his own. The New York Times reported that McCormick’s business oversaw the retirement plans of the state’s teachers, and delivered “middling profits” while charging “high fees.”

* As the NBC affiliate in Columbus reported, the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s third attempt at drawing a district map didn’t work out well: “The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a third set of Ohio Statehouse district maps that Republicans insisted reflect the state’s partisan breakdown — and sent them back for a fourth try even as final ballots were being prepared for the May 3 primary.”

* In Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, Donald Trump this week confirmed months of rumors and told The Washington Examiner that he’s losing confidence in Rep. Mo Brooks. The former president endorsed the far-right congressman nearly a year ago, but Trump now concedes he is considering switching his support to one of Brooks’ rivals.

* In Georgia’s Republican Senate primary, Herschel Walker’s top rival, state Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, released a new video yesterday highlighting Walker’s history of alleged violence toward women.

* In North Carolina’s Republican Senate primary, the Club for Growth, which has already spent $4 million in support of Rep. Ted Budd’s statewide candidacy, now plans to invest $10 million over the next two months to boost the conservative congressman.

* And American Bridge, leading super PAC tied to Democratic politics, launched two new ads yesterday — in Arizona and Nevada — as part of its reported $100 million campaign ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.