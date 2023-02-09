Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.9.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case there were any doubts about Gov. Chris Sununu’s presidential ambitions, the New Hampshire Republican is launching a new 501(c)(4) political organization, called the “Live Free or Die” committee, which will allow him to raise unlimited and undisclosed funds.

* House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has never been much of a legislator, but he’s an exceptional fundraiser: Politico reports that the California Republican raised $12.3 million last night at his first major fundraising event since winning the speaker’s gavel last month.

* In Chicago’s crowded mayoral field, a new Mason-Dixon poll, sponsored by several local media outlets, found Democratic Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García leading the field with 20%, followed by former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas at 18%, and incumbent Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot close behind at 17%. If no candidate receives 50% support in the Feb. 28 election, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election.

* Speaking of new surveys, a new national poll from Monmouth University found Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tied at 33% each in the race for the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nomination. Former Vice President Mike Pence was a distant third with 2% support.

* In Montana, it’s not yet clear which Republicans will try to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, but Rep. Matt Rosendale didn’t rule out the possibility in an interview this week.

* And as The Daily Beast reported, the 8th Circuit of Appeals ruled yesterday that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison “can pursue his investigation into Republican online fundraising giant WinRed over an allegedly deceptive marketing scheme that bilked unwitting donors out of untold amounts of cash.”