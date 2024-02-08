Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.8.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Nevada Republicans will hold their presidential caucuses today, two days after Nevada Republicans also held their presidential primary. Unlike the primary, the caucuses will award GOP delegates, and since Donald Trump is the only candidate competing today, his success is assured.

* With just days remaining before the congressional special election in New York’s 3rd district, a new Siena College poll found former Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi with a narrow lead over Republican Mazi Pilip, 48% to 44%.

* In Montana’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, much of the Republican establishment has already rallied behind wealthy businessman Tim Sheehy, but GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale is poised to launch his own candidacy anyway. It will be Rosendale’s second Senate bid: He ran a failed campaign in 2018.

* The latest Marquette Law School poll found President Joe Biden and Donald Trump tied in Wisconsin, with 49% support each among registered voters. Among likely voters, the survey showed the former president with a one-point advantage.

* In keeping with the recent trend, the latest national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found Biden narrowly leading Trump, 48% to 47%, but the same survey showed that lead expanding to six points if the presumptive GOP nominee is convicted of crimes.

* In New Jersey, Sen. Bob Menendez hasn’t yet said whether he’ll run for re-election, but the indicted Democratic incumbent’s legal troubles aren’t getting any better: The New York Times reported, “For the first time, the prosecutors [in Menendez’s case] disclosed that a confidential informant had made recordings of conversations and shared details about the case with investigators.”

* While Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tells party officials that she’s still on the job, amidst reports that her resignation is imminent, the jockeying among her would-be successors is well underway.

* And after nearly a full year of campaigning, self-help author Marianne Williamson has ended her longshot Democratic presidential campaign. Williamson, who has never held elected office, also ran a failed White House campaign in 2020.