Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.17.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Oregon’s Supreme Court ruled this morning that Nick Kristof does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement and therefore can't run for governor. The former New York Times columnist, who spent months campaigning and raising money, will apparently have no choice but to end his candidacy.

* In the latest national Quinnipiac poll, congressional Democrats have a woeful 31 percent approval rating, while congressional Republicans have an even-worse 24 percent approval rating. That said, the same poll shows the GOP head on the generic ballot by two points.

* In Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary, the latest statewide poll from the Trafalgar Group found incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp with a 9-point lead over former Sen. David Perdue, 49 percent to 40 percent, despite Donald Trump’s enthusiastic support for the former senator.

* Ohio’s GOP Senate primary remains a highly competitive contest, and retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman hopes to tip the scales: The incumbent yesterday endorsed Jane Timken, the state’s former Republican Party chair.

* Speaking of endorsements, Donald Trump yesterday announced his support for three Texas Republican congressmen: Lance Gooden, Troy Nehls, and Randy Weber. As The Hill noted, “All three Texas Republicans voted against certifying the 2020 electoral results showing President Biden’s win.”

* And speaking of Texas, the Houston Chronicle asked all 143 Republican congressional candidates in the Lone Star State about Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Only 9 percent agreed the Democrat won legitimately.

* As election administration costs escalate, there are growing concerns among experts about whether state and local officials will have the resources necessary to administer the 2022 cycle.