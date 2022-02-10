Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.10.22

* According to the latest Pew Research poll, only about 14 percent of Republican voters nationwide agree that President Joe Biden definitely won the 2020 presidential election. That suggests roughly six out of seven GOP voters aren’t yet on board with our electoral reality.

* In South Carolina, it was Tuesday when former state lawmaker Katie Arrington launched a Republican primary campaign against Rep. Nancy Mace. Just one day later, Arrington picked up an endorsement from Donald Trump — he referred to the incumbent congresswoman as “disloyal” — even as the NRCC prepares to support Mace.

* Trump also announced his official support this week for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who’s seeking a second term in the fall.

* Speaking of the former president’s endorsements, CNBC reported yesterday that Republican donors and operatives are pressuring Trump to rescind his endorsement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s facing a primary campaign this year as part of his re-election bid.

* Wisconsin’s GOP gubernatorial primary is getting a little more crowded, with state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who’s peddled a series of bizarre election conspiracy theories, launching a statewide campaign of his own this morning.

* Republicans failed to convince New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan this year, but his decision cleared the way for other possible GOP contenders to throw their hats in the ring. State Senate President Chuck Morse, for example, has joined the race for the Republican nomination.

* Democrats are hardly optimistic about the 2022 midterm election cycle, but in a private caucus meeting this week, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney reportedly highlighted “some of the positive developments” that have gone the party’s way lately.