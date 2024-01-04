Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.4.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack nears, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has unveiled a new ad — its first ad of 2024 — on the dangers MAGA extremism pose to democracy. The Democratic campaign said the spot will run on national television news and on local evening news in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

* Speaking of notable advertising, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has a new spot in New Hampshire explaining the “mistake” he made in 2016 when he endorsed Donald Trump.

* The former president had an op-ed in the Des Moines Register, vowing to implement “a record-setting deportation operation” if elected to a second term.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had an op-ed in the Des Moines Register on the same issue this week, which included this rather laughable promise: “I will build the wall and I will make Mexico pay for it.”

* With polls showing Trump’s advantage in New Hampshire shrinking a bit, the former president’s campaign is launching an attack ad in the Granite State targeting former Ambassador Nikki Haley. As NBC News noted, this “marks the first time the campaign has gone after Haley, a former Trump administration official, on the airwaves in the state ahead of its Jan. 23 primary.”

* On a related note, Haley told a New Hampshire audience this week that voters in the New England state would “correct” the result of the Iowa caucuses. It didn’t take long for the DeSantis campaign to seize on the comments.

* And Trump continues to rack up new congressional endorsements. The rest of the Minnesota Republican congressional delegation has thrown its support behind the former president, as has Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.