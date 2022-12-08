Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.8.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Now that the midterm elections are over, Senate Democrats unanimously re-elected Majority Leader Chuck Schumer this morning. The rest of the leadership team will remain largely unchanged, except Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the current the assistant Democratic leader, will soon serve as president pro tem, succeeding retiring Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont.

* Speaking of leadership races, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington was also re-elected this morning to another term as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

* In the wake of Herschel Walker’s failed campaign in Georgia, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday said she considers it “extremely insulting“ that the former Senate candidate didn’t invite her to campaign with him.

* The Washington Post took a look at Sen. Rick Scott’s predictions regarding the midterm elections and found that the Florida Republican’s forecasts “were almost entirely wrong.”

* Derrick Evans was a Republican state legislator in West Virginia who participated in the Jan. 6 attack. He also admitted his role in the insurrectionist violence and served a federal prison sentence. Politico reported that he’s now moving forward with a GOP congressional campaign.

* Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas took the unusual step this week of acknowledging that Donald Trump “may have hurt“ the party’s chances in some 2022 races.

* On a related note, Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said this morning that he hopes that the GOP will have “other options” than Trump in the 2024 presidential race.