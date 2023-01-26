Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.26.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the heels of Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicking Rep. Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee, the Democratic congressman has launched a U.S. Senate campaign in California. He’ll have plenty of intraparty rivals for the seat: Rep. Katie Porter is already in the race, and Rep. Barbara Lee has told colleagues she’ll run, too.

* As for the incumbent who’s still in the seat, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested yesterday that she doesn’t intend to make a decision about her 2024 re-election plans until next year. At that point, the senator will be 90.

* Kentucky’s gubernatorial race is this fall, and a new Mason-Dixon poll shows Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear with a 61% approval rating. The same survey found the incumbent governor with sizable leads over each of his potential Republican rivals in hypothetical head-to-head match-ups.

* As you’ve probably already heard, Meta announced late yesterday that it will allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks.

* Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida confirmed to NBC News yesterday that he’s running for a second term, despite speculation that he was eyeing the 2024 presidential race.

* Rep. George Santos’ campaign operation now lists Thomas Datwyler as its new treasurer. That’s not going well: Datwyler soon after said he does not work for the Santos campaign.

* In Arizona’s 2024 U.S. Senate race, many Democratic officials are taking a wait-and-see approach, but Rep. Raul Grijalva is not: The progressive congressman threw his support behind Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego’s campaign yesterday.