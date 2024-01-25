Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.25.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As expected, President Joe Biden received an endorsement yesterday from the United Auto Workers union. “If our endorsement must be earned, then Joe Biden has earned it!” UAW President Shawn Fain declared at an event in Washington, D.C.

* Jeff DeWit has resigned as chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, following a dispute with far-right Senate hopeful Kari Lake, who threatened to release a “damaging recording” about DeWit.

* A majority of the Senate Republican conference has endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy, but GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, at least for now, intends to withhold her support for her party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

* On a related note, the Associated Press asked Sen. Mitt Romney whether he’ll also endorse Trump’s candidacy. “Oh, I’m not going to be doing that,” the Utah Republican replied.

* In New Jersey’s U.S. Senate race, there was some speculation of late about former Rep. Tom Malinowski joining the Democratic field, but he announced this week that he will instead support Rep. Andy Kim’s candidacy. Indicted incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez has not yet announced his re-election plans.

* California’s gubernatorial race isn’t until 2026, but the field of Democratic candidates continues to grow. State Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins threw her hat in the ring, and if elected, she’d be the Golden State’s first woman and LGBTQ+ governor.

* At an event in New Hampshire this week, a man shouted during a Trump event, “Twelve years of Trump!” The former president responded, “Don’t say that too loud. ... You know they love to call me a fascist.”