Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the wake of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, the Colorado Republican Party has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the case and reverse the decision.

* Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has heard the chatter about the benefits of him ending his Republican presidential campaign, but he’s not buying it. “Some people say I should drop out of this race,” he says in a new direct-to-camera ad. “Really? I’m the only one saying Donald Trump is a liar.” The same spot references the former president’s controversial “rot in hell” Christmas message.

* Ahead of Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick’s re-election campaign, the Florida Democrat is facing a new ethics investigation, examining whether the congresswoman failed to file the proper disclosure forms when she ran in a in a special election last year.

* He’s unlikely to win, but former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is still running for president. “You’re asking me about risk of embarrassment? People have risked their lives for the country,” the Republican told Politico. “Am I supposed to worry about whether I’m going to be embarrassed in a contest, politically? I think our country is more important.”

* The Republican Accountability Project, a fierce Trump critic, has unveiled a new commercial drawing attention to the former president’s “dictatorial” vision and equating him with allied authoritarians. The organization reportedly plans to run the commercial nationally, including on MSNBC (my employer).

* What exactly are Rep. Victoria Spartz’s 2024 plans? The Indiana Republican announced several months ago that she would not run for re-election, but the incumbent told The Indianapolis Star that she’s received encouragement to reverse course, suggesting Spartz hasn’t ruled out the possibility of pursuing another term.