Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the race to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in Virginia, Democrats in the 4th congressional district nominated state Sen. Jennifer McClellan for February’s special election. If McClellan prevails in this reliably “blue” district, she’ll be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia. (The Democrat McClellan defeated has quite a background.)

* In Georgia, Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson is facing questions after repeatedly voting at a local precinct, despite no longer living at the address where he’s registered to vote.

* As many on the right rally against Ronna McDaniel, as she seeks a fourth term as chair of the Republican National Committee, the Florida GOP has scheduled a no-confidence vote on her tenure.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t officially announced whether she’ll run for a second term as an independent, but as she weighs her options, HuffPost reports that the incumbent will soon lose access to the Democratic voter database. What’s more, the media firms who created ads for Sinema’s 2018 campaign have cut ties with her.

* As expected, incoming House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries this week formally announced that Rep. Suzan DelBene will lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ahead of the 2024 cycle.

* Less than a year out from Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, Republican state Rep. Savannah Maddox ended her candidacy this week, citing fundraising difficulties.

* And on Capitol Hill, as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy struggles to put together the support he’ll need to become House speaker, Politico reported yesterday that a group of GOP lawmakers has “quietly approached” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise about the position in the event of McCarthy’s failure.