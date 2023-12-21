Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.21.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With a month to go before New Hampshire’s presidential primary, the latest Saint Anselm College poll found Donald Trump ahead, but by a smaller margin: The former president led the GOP field with 44%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 30%. Former Gov. Chris Christie was third in the poll with 12%, while Gov. Ron DeSantis was further back with 6%.

* The day after the Colorado Supreme Court deemed Trump ineligible for the 2024 ballot, President Joe Biden told reporters that while the matter was up to the courts, his predecessor “certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero.”

* The latest national poll from Quinnipiac University pointed to a lopsided affair in the race for the Republican nomination, with Trump leading the field with 67% support. Haley and DeSantis were tied for second with 11% each, and no other candidate reached 5% in the survey.

* For those keeping an eye on hypothetical general-election match-ups, the same Quinnipiac poll found Biden narrowly leading Trump, 47% to 46%.

* In the wake of this week’s state Supreme Court ruling, NBC News reported that the Colorado Republican Party is “considering switching its presidential contest to a caucus” as a way to help the former president.

* Rep. Dean Phillips is apparently still looking for ways to generate interest in his longshot Democratic presidential campaign, leading the Minnesotan to announce this week that he now supports “Medicare for All” legislation — a position that appears to be completely at odds with his record of centrism.

* And amidst speculation that Rep. Matt Gaetz might be expelled if the House Ethics Committee releases damaging findings against him, the far-right Florida Republican has launched a fundraising campaign based on the possibility.